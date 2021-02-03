Woman with mental disabilities remains missing despite extensive search efforts, police say

Anyone with information is urged to contact Griffith Detective Tharp at 219-924-7503 ext 252 or the Griffith Police Anonymous Tip Hotline at 219-922-3085.

"We're doing our best keeping hope and faith that she's out there somewhere," her niece, Vetrice Seals, previously told The Times. "This has been very hard on the family. We don't have any closure. It's hard for us to move on with our daily lives when a loved one is out there. It's unsettling and confusing."

"I don't believe she knew where she was going," Seals said. "There was a lot of rain that week. We don't know if she fell or hurt herself. We don't know what happened."

Glover, who walks with a limp, is on medication and requires attention for different medical issues.

"The family searches for her every day," Seals said. "We love Dushawna. We want her back home. We need her back home."