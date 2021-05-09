Woman wrecks stolen Jeep while fleeing police on I-94, authorities say

A 24-year-old Chicago woman faces several felony and misdemeanor charges after she tried to flee police on Interstate 94 just east of Chesterton on Saturday, Indiana State Police said.

Nakia Smith faces felony charges of vehicle theft, theft with value of $50,000 and resisting law enforcement.

Smith also faces several misdemeanor counts, including theft, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an injury crash, reckless driving, reckless driving causing injury, criminal recklessness and aggressive driving, police said.

Around noon Saturday an ISP trooper with the All Crimes Policing Team working on I-94 noticed a westbound black Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT traveling 83 mph in a 70 mph zone. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and stopped the Jeep around the 31 mile marker.

The trooper noticed the driver, later identified as Smith, did not put the Jeep in park and instead kept her foot on the brake. The trooper stood outside of his patrol vehicle and gave verbal commands for Smith to put the Jeep in park and lower the window, police said.

After giving the commands, Smith fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. The trooper gave chase, but lost sight of Smith, police said.