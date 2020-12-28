Woman's BAC was 3 times legal limit when she crashed into house, trees, police say

VALPARAISO — A Chesterton woman's blood alcohol concentration was three times the legal limit when her vehicle, at 60 mph, struck a couple of trees and a house, according to Porter police.

Kelsey McLeod, 45, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a felony count of driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction and two misdemeanor OWI charges, according to the incident report.

Police said they were called at 6 p.m. Thursday to the 700 block of South Babcock Road and found a woman, later identified as McLeod, behind the wheel of a Jeep Compass crashed into a large tree and waving her arms frantically as two men tried to get her to leave the running vehicle.

When McLeod failed to respond to requests to leave the vehicle, the officer said he removed her and discovered she had a low blood sugar level, police said. Police said they found an empty wine bottle on the driver's side floor of the vehicle.

Investigators determined McLeod was traveling south on Babcock Road at an estimated 60 mph and when she reached the dead end, she turned east into a yard where she struck a tree, a house and then a second tree, police said.