Woman's death complicates case against man charged with murder of their baby

CROWN POINT — The state's case against a man accused of repeatedly stabbing his pregnant girlfriend and causing his baby to be born brain dead in 2017 has been complicated by the death of the girlfriend, attorneys said.

Austin A. Mendez, 27, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery. He's been in custody since July 2018.

The girlfriend he's accused of stabbing in 2017 died in May from a drug overdose, according to the Lake County coroner's office. Her death was ruled an accident.

Isaiah Lacey, the child Mendez fathered by the woman, was born premature Aug. 11, 2017, according to court records. The boy was brain dead and died Aug. 28, 2017.

A Cook County medical examiner ruled the death a homicide resulting from "complications of prematurity due to maternal assault," records state.

Defense attorney Scott King said the state recently gave him more documents regarding the mother's death earlier this year.

King said he needed time to review the information and determine if the case can be resolved without going to trial. He asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas to schedule a status hearing for Aug. 5.