Woman's remains found in house fire, officials say

HAMMOND — A woman found dead inside a burned home has been identified.

The Lake County coroner's office recently identified the woman as 64-year-old Patricia Trinkle, of Hammond.

Firefighters responding to the blaze June 7 had found her body inside the residence and alerted the coroner's office, Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith confirmed.

The coroner's staff responded at 12:53 a.m. June 7 to the 7300 block of Chestnut Avenue in Hammond, according to the report. Trinkle's cause of death is pending and there were burns on her body.

The cause of the fire and manner of her death are under investigation.

