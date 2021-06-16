 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman's remains found in house fire, officials say
top story

Woman's remains found in house fire, officials say

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

HAMMOND — A woman found dead inside a burned home has been identified. 

The Lake County coroner's office recently identified the woman as 64-year-old Patricia Trinkle, of Hammond. 

Firefighters responding to the blaze June 7 had found her body inside the residence and alerted the coroner's office, Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith confirmed.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The coroner's staff responded at 12:53 a.m. June 7 to the 7300 block of Chestnut Avenue in Hammond, according to the report. Trinkle's cause of death is pending and there were burns on her body. 

The cause of the fire and manner of her death are under investigation. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts