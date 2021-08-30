 Skip to main content
Women accused of battery feared kids were being kidnapped, Porter County police say
PORTER TOWNSHIP — Two Chicago woman arrested Saturday on allegations of battering another woman told police they feared their children were about to be kidnapped from the gated Lakes of the Four Seasons community, according to Porter County police.

Shanise Honeycutt, 40, and Yasmine Williams, 23, each face a misdemeanor charge of battery, police said.

A 33-year-old Michigan woman told officers she was in town visiting her children and had spent the day at a large gathering at the community's basketball courts, according to police.

When it was becoming dark, she was asked to walk four children to a home but got lost, she told police. The children began calling their parents and said they were scared.

The Michigan woman said she saw a friend in a car and the group got inside and then the children were let out at an intersection where they were to meet their parents.

Honeycutt and Williams told police the children claimed the woman was attempting to take them out of the community, even offering the driver of the car $100 to leave with the group.

The Michigan woman said she asked the driver to take her from the community out of fear of what the children were telling their parents, police said.

Two community security officers said they were talking to the Michigan woman after being flagged down when she was attacked by Honeycutt and Williams, police said.

Police said the four children all shared varying versions of the events.

"Once their parents located them, they learned that they were never in danger," according to police.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.

