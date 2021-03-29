Women charged in boy's homicide ordered to provide handwriting samples

CROWN POINT — Two Merrillville women were ordered last week to provide handwriting samples to prosecutors investigating the homicide of a 10-year-old boy last fall.
April Wright, 26, and Rachel R. Wright, 26, who are married, each are charged with murder, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent in the Oct. 12 death of April Wright's brother Leviticus Kuchta in October at the Merrillville home he shared with the women.
Leviticus suffered a dislocated spine and jaw and would not have been able to walk or talk before his death, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
He had numerous wounds all over his body in various stages of healing, and makeup on his face may have been applied in an attempt to disguise the injuries, authorities said.
Both Wrights have pleaded not guilty.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce said the state wanted the women's handwriting samples to compare with written notes found in their vehicle.
The notes show an effort to synchronize their story and analyze why the state might not be able to prove its case against them at trial, Koonce said.
Mark Gruenhagen and John Cantrell, attorneys for April Wright and Rachel Wright, respectively, objected to their clients giving handwriting samples.
Gruenhagen wrote April Wright's Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination would be violated if she were required to provide the sample.
As part of their argument, prosecutors cited a previous court ruling that states the Fifth Amendment does not shield defendants from tests that are merely physical or produce evidence that is physical in nature, including fingerprints, measurements, and handwriting or voice samples.
On Thursday, Judge Diane Boswell ordered April and Rachel Wright to give handwriting samples within 14 days.
The women are next scheduled to appear in court May 5, for a hearing on their petitions to let bail.
Those charged with murder in Lake County typically are not afforded bail, unless they file a petition and a court determines after hearing evidence that the presumption of guilt on the murder count is not strong. All murder defendants have a right to request bail hearings.