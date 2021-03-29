Women charged in boy's homicide ordered to provide handwriting samples

CROWN POINT — Two Merrillville women were ordered last week to provide handwriting samples to prosecutors investigating the homicide of a 10-year-old boy last fall.

April Wright, 26, and Rachel R. Wright, 26, who are married, each are charged with murder, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent in the Oct. 12 death of April Wright's brother Leviticus Kuchta in October at the Merrillville home he shared with the women.

Leviticus suffered a dislocated spine and jaw and would not have been able to walk or talk before his death, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

He had numerous wounds all over his body in various stages of healing, and makeup on his face may have been applied in an attempt to disguise the injuries, authorities said.

Both Wrights have pleaded not guilty.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce said the state wanted the women's handwriting samples to compare with written notes found in their vehicle.

The notes show an effort to synchronize their story and analyze why the state might not be able to prove its case against them at trial, Koonce said.