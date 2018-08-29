CROWN POINT — Three women testified Wednesday James Hill possessed a distinct blue denim bag on two occasions in October 1980, a month before a similar bag was found abandoned at the Hammond hotel where off-duty Hammond policeman Lawrence “Larry” Pucalik was murdered in an attempted robbery.
A third woman testified at Hill's murder trial she hid a note later found by police searching the 1973 Chevrolet Impala they suspect was used by Pucalik's assailants to flee the hotel after the shooting. She said she left the note in the vehicle after she and her friend were picked up hitchhiking by Hill and a second man.
Hill, 55, is charged with murder, murder while committing robbery and attempted robbery in Pucalik's shooting death while the off-duty officer was working security Nov. 14, 1980, at Holiday Inn Southwest, formerly at 3830 179th St. in Hammond.
Prosecutors allege Hill waited in the Chevrolet Impala at about 3 a.m. Nov. 14, 1980, while two other men – Larry Mayes and Pierre Catlett – entered the hotel, pointed firearms at an attendant and demanded the store's cash.
When Pucalik tried to pull his gun, one of the robbers shot and killed him. The men fled the hotel, leaving behind the blue denim bag and the hotel's money.
The shooters allegedly dumped the blue Impala outside a nearby apartment complex and fled in a maroon vehicle. Detectives identified the Chevrolet Impala as the getaway vehicle because it was missing a hubcap later found outside the hotel.
All three women provided accounts Wednesday of their encounters with Hill, though they could not tell the jury why they remembered the defendant 38 years after they met him.
One woman said she was working the night of Oct. 5, 1980, at a gas station in Hammond when Hill entered the store carrying a blue denim draw-string bag. He asked for two packs of Winston light cigarettes, she said.
A second woman said she was working the night of Oct. 19, 1980, at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Hammond when Hill and a second man came into the store.
She said Hill, who was about two or three feet from her, had the same blue denim bag with him. A third woman who was manager for the fast food restaurant corroborated the second woman's testimony.
A fourth woman said she was hitchhiking with a friend to her mother's home in Gary on Nov. 11, 1980, when she was offered a ride by Hill and a second man. She began crying when she said she hid an envelope with her personal and emergency contact information underneath the seat of Hill's vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Impala.
Hill was either suspected or charged with committing crimes against all four women, but Judge Salvador Vasquez ruled June 28 the state was prohibited from introducing evidence of those other crimes at the murder trial, fearing it would prejudice the jury.
Hill was suspected of robbing the Kentucky Fried Chicken, though never charged. He was also suspected of raping the hitchhiker and her friend, though again, no charges were filed.
Hill was convicted in 1982 of raping and robbing the gas station attendant, but his conviction was overturned in 2009 after a Lake County judge determined police withheld potentially exculpatory evidence from Hill's defense attorney.
James Dillon, deputy prosecutor for Lake County, and Peter Villarreal, first assistant deputy prosecutor, walked a landmine while questioning the witnesses — any mention of the unrelated crimes could cause a mistrial.
They were given a brief scare Wednesday morning after the woman who worked at the gas station mumbled something as she was leaving the witness stand. The comment was missed by the court reporter, but defense attorney Scott King said Hill believed she said, “white lives matter.”
The juror seated closest to the witness stand told the judge the woman glanced at Hill and said, “Your life matters.” A second juror said he heard the same thing.
After King spoke in private with Hill, he asked the judge to tell the jury to disregard the woman's statement. He also asked the prosecutors to tell witnesses to only respond to questions, so they did not risk mistrial.
