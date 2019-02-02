PORTAGE — Two women arrested on theft charges said they were shoplifting items because their children needed them, police said.
LaTonya McCollum, 20, of Dolton, Illinois, and Markela Weaver, 21, of Lake Station, were arrested on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
The women were stopped by a Walmart employee after concealing items in a baby stroller and car seat, which had no baby with them. The items were covered with a blanket, according to the police report.
"Both females said yes, they were stealing because they needed the items for their children at home," the report said.
Among the items stolen were diaper wipes, bath towels, a fleece blanket and a bath sheet, police said.
"Markela stated she did not care about the stroller and car seat, that it could be put in lost and found at Walmart," police said.
ARIANA ELAINE CAVALIER
BELINDA FAY CARUSO
BRITTANY NICOLE SHEPHERD
CAITLYN SIERRA MCINTYRE
DALE WADE RIBAR
DANIEL JACOB SCHMIEDER
DUSTIN JAMES HIGGINS
ERIC LYDELL JONES
GREGORY SCOTT HAPPER
JACOBY ELLIOTT LOWE
KODY ALLEN ATKINSON
KRISTEN DEEANN EMERY
MICHAEL EDWARD ZMIJA
MICHAEL SOTELO
PAUL ERIC HENDERSON
PRISCILLA RUTH STARKE
RONALD JOSEPH KOSIK II
RUSSELL DANIEL KARAS
TRACIE LYN KIDD
TRENT EUGENE WILSON
WILLIAM JOSEPH ELLIS
Subscribe to Daily Headlines