PORTAGE — Two women arrested on theft charges said they were shoplifting items because their children needed them, police said.

LaTonya McCollum, 20, of Dolton, Illinois, and Markela Weaver, 21, of Lake Station, were arrested on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.

The women were stopped by a Walmart employee after concealing items in a baby stroller and car seat, which had no baby with them. The items were covered with a blanket, according to the police report.

"Both females said yes, they were stealing because they needed the items for their children at home," the report said.

Among the items stolen were diaper wipes, bath towels, a fleece blanket and a bath sheet, police said.

"Markela stated she did not care about the stroller and car seat, that it could be put in lost and found at Walmart," police said.

