Work release denied to man in fatal Portage hit-and-run crash

VALPARAISO — A judge has rejected a request to modify the sentence for a Gary man who was sentenced in 2019 to four years behind bars for a fatal hit-and-run crash the year before in Portage.

Simmie Fluker, 43, sent a handwritten letter to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer asking her to place him in work release "so I can work my way back into society."

Fluker said he was working as a program coordinator for the city of Gary and doing youth workshops.

"I'm only asking this court to consider this placement so I can work and save money for a home and to help take care of my kids," he said. "And to get back to being a positive member of society."

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan opposed the request, pointing out that at the time of sentencing, Fluker had 13 arrests, which resulted in two prior felony and six misdemeanor convictions. He also had been out on bond from Porter County when he was charged with a new felony case in Lake County.

Fluker had been on probation in Lake County when he committed three other cases, she said.