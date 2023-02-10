LAPORTE — A judge swiftly rejected a request Friday from a 27-year-old woman to be moved from the LaPorte County jail to a work release program while her criminal case involving the torture death of her 4-year-old son moves forward.

LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos did not hesitate before rejecting the request from Mary Yoder, which came during a morning status hearing in her case.

The judge was told that the prosecution and defense in the case are continuing to negotiate a potential agreement and a delay was granted until March 10 to see if a trial can be avoided.

Yoder is charged in connection with the torture death of her son, Judah Morgan, whose badly battered and starved body was found at his Hamlet home by officials on Oct. 11, 2021. The boy had reportedly been bound with duct tape, confined in a dark basement for days at a time, beaten and starved.

Yoder is charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, Level 5 neglect of a dependent involving cruel confinement, Level 5 felony domestic battery and two counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent, court records show. She also faces misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal and failure to make a report, court records show.

The boy's father, Alan Morgan, pleaded guilty to murdering the boy and was sentenced in November to 70 years behind bars. He recently announced his intention to appeal the lengthy sentence.

On hand for Friday's hearing was Knox resident Jenna Hullett, a second cousin to Judah Morgan who had raised the boy for the first several years of his life before the Indiana Department of Child Services ordered him placed with Mary Yoder and Alan Morgan. The boy's tortured body was found dead six months later.

Hullett wore a T-shirt Friday that read "Judah's Army."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Rickey Bentley Jr. Jason Riola Shay Moorefield Pedro Burgos James Miraglia Ulysses Harris Tyler McCallister Eugene Turner Travis Grilli TiYon Riley Jeremy Jarrell Kylie Armstrong La'Ron Marshall Danielle Faulkenburg Robert Lenoir Jr. Bryan Johnson Michael Mills Richard Bennett Adam Gemberling Christopher Henry Terry Graham Connie Jaquess Delancy Brown Cary Kellogg Amanda Clemons