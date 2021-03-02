Worker went after boss with hammer after being fired for sexual comments, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 36-year-old Chicago man was arrested after allegedly making sexual comments to a female work supervisor and then going after her carrying a hammer and knife after he was fired, police said.

Steven Bell faces a felony count of intimidation and misdemeanor charges of battery, possessing marijuana, public intoxication and false informing, Portage police said. He was also booked on a warrant out of Connecticut on an undisclosed charge.

The incident occurred Friday evening at a business located at AmeriPlex at the Port, police said.

The female supervisor said she was eating in a break room when Bell walked in and began making a series of sexual claims and comments to her, according to the incident report.

When Bell was notified a short time later that he was fired due to his comments, the woman said she saw him "walking/running through the work floor looking for her," police said. The woman said she hid and others told police Bell was carrying a hammer.

When other workers took the hammer from Bell, he called the female employee an offensive name and reportedly pulled out a pocket knife and took off running. Bell is also accused of trying to strike one fellow worker and poking another in the face before he was taken to the ground until police arrived.