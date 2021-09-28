Worker's truck becomes engulfed in flames near power lines

CROWN POINT — A bucket truck used for tree trimming became engulfed in flames near power lines Tuesday afternoon in Crown Point.

Crews responded around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Dexter Drive, according to Crown Point Fire Rescue.

A tree trimmer was working near power lines when his bucket truck caught fire, firefighters said.

Firefighters had to wait for NIPSCO crews to de-energize the nearby lines before being able to extinguish the fire.

The fire was contained to the truck and a nearby fence. The worker did not require medical care and power was restored to the area after a temporary outage.

