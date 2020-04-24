Would-be carjacker was 'sneaking' near crime scene as police spoke with victims, cops say

GARY — A Gary man is in custody on allegations he tried to carjack a man as he and his son headed to the store on Wednesday.
Duane Anthony Quinn, 36, of Gary, has been charged with attempted robbery, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana, court records state.
Police were dispatched at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday to the area of U.S. 12 and Atcheson Drive, charging documents state.
There, the officer noticed the victims' truck with a broken driver's side window, a second vehicle with a witness inside, and a third unoccupied car — a Buick — with flat tires, the engine running, and a shotgun in the passenger seat, records state.
The officer said as he completed a police report at the scene, he looked in the direction Quinn was allegedly last seen fleeing and noticed a man "sneaking" back and forth.
A reserve officer working for the Gary Community School Corp. at the time was relayed information over radio dispatch about Quinn's whereabouts, records state. As the officer pulled up to Quinn in the area of 6900 E. 5th Ave., Quinn allegedly put his hands in the area and waited for the officer to exit his car.
Quinn was ordered on the ground and handcuffed, records state. Suspected cocaine and marijuana, along with heart-shaped ecstasy pills and $509 cash, was found on his person, records allege.
The shotgun in Quinn's vehicle was seized as evidence.
The father told police he and his son were on the way to the store when his son realized he forgot his mask inside, so they pulled over so he could run inside, records state.
That's when the father said he saw the Buick pull in front of him and a man, later identified as Quinn, approach him, yelling, and trying to open the locked driver's side door.
As the victim rolled up the window and drove away, Quinn allegedly reached into the truck and tried to grab the gear shifter, records state.
The victim's son told police as he was walking home to retrieve the masks, he heard an "odd noise," turned to look and saw a vehicle making "a lot of noise" before pulling in front of his father's truck.
He watched Quinn approach his father and tried to enter the vehicle, he said. He said he then called 911 at 11:14 a.m.
A witness told police she observed Quinn's vehicle strike a pole in the area while traveling at a high rate of speed. She later saw the same vehicle in front of the victim's truck, she said.
