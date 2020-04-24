Would-be carjacker was 'sneaking' near crime scene as police spoke with victims, cops say

The shotgun in Quinn's vehicle was seized as evidence.

The father told police he and his son were on the way to the store when his son realized he forgot his mask inside, so they pulled over so he could run inside, records state.

That's when the father said he saw the Buick pull in front of him and a man, later identified as Quinn, approach him, yelling, and trying to open the locked driver's side door.

As the victim rolled up the window and drove away, Quinn allegedly reached into the truck and tried to grab the gear shifter, records state.

The victim's son told police as he was walking home to retrieve the masks, he heard an "odd noise," turned to look and saw a vehicle making "a lot of noise" before pulling in front of his father's truck.

He watched Quinn approach his father and tried to enter the vehicle, he said. He said he then called 911 at 11:14 a.m.

A witness told police she observed Quinn's vehicle strike a pole in the area while traveling at a high rate of speed. She later saw the same vehicle in front of the victim's truck, she said.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.