GARY — A 31-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday at the Village of Hope complex, police said.

Gary police responded to the supportive permanent housing facility in the 400 block of West 12th Avenue about 2:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of a gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers found the 31-year-old Gary man on a hallway floor with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to a hospital. 

A witness described a possible suspect as an older black man wearing a blue jersey and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

