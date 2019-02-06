Try 1 month for 99¢
EAST CHICAGO — Police found a wounded 25-year-old man stumbling around and heard a wounded woman calling for help late Tuesday as they responded to reports of gunshots, an official said.

The woman, 23, of Hammond had wounds to her face, East Chicago police Lt. Marguerite Wilder said. The man, 25, of Indianapolis, had wounds to his shoulder.

Police found them about 7:45 p.m. after responding to the 5000 block of Melville Avenue for reports of shots fired and two possible gunshot victims, Wilder said.

The two were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Police had not received updated information about the woman's condition, Wilder said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cmdr. Nathaniel London at 219-391-8400. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.

