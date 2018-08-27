CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a shooting early Monday in the southbound express lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at 55th Street, police said.
A black passenger car pulled up alongside a white GMC Arcadia about 1:15 a.m., and someone in the black car opened fire, Illinois State Police said.
The driver of the GMC and a passenger were wounded. They were taken to a local hospital, police said.
Three other passengers in the GMC were not wounded.
The black car continued south on I-94 and was not located, police said.
The express lanes were reopened about 7 a.m. following an investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.
