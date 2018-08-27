Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a shooting early Monday in the southbound express lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at 55th Street, police said.

A black passenger car pulled up alongside a white GMC Arcadia about 1:15 a.m., and someone in the black car opened fire, Illinois State Police said.

The driver of the GMC and a passenger were wounded. They were taken to a local hospital, police said. 

Three other passengers in the GMC were not wounded.

The black car continued south on I-94 and was not located, police said.

The express lanes were reopened about 7 a.m. following an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.

