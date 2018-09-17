GARY — Police spoke with two men Sunday wounded in shootings that were reported within minutes of each other, police said.
Gary police were dispatched about 6:08 p.m. to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville to speak with a 24-year-old Gary man who had been shot in the leg, Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.
The man told police he was in his Chevrolet Impala in the 4400 block of Monroe Street when a dark-colored SUV approached and someone in the SUV opened fire, Pawlak said.
The man drove himself to the hospital. Police found three bullet holes in the front driver's side door of the Impala, Pawlak said.
About 6:11 p.m., Gary police were called to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary to meet with a 33-year-old Gary man who had been shot in the knee.
The man told police he was walking in the area of West 25th Avenue and Fairbanks Street on the city's West Side when he was shot, Pawlak said. The man was unable to recall more details about the shooting because of his level of intoxication, police said.
The man took himself to the hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Dan Callahan at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.