Wounded man found in alley after report of gunfire, police say

GARY — A 23-year-old Chicago man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the city's Midtown section, police said.
Gary police were dispatched about 5 p.m. to the 2200 block of Pierce Street and found the man lying on the ground in a vacant lot near the west alley, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The man, who was unable to speak to officers because of his gunshot wounds, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Witnesses told police they heard several shots and saw two males running from the area.
One of the males was wearing a black hoodie, and the second was in a gray hoodie. The pair got into a silver SUV and fled westbound on 23rd Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
