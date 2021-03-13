 Skip to main content
Wreck leaves 1 vehicle upside down, 1 crashed inside a house, firefighters say
GARY — Authorities are investigating a rollover crash where one vehicle struck a home Saturday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash at 21st Avenue and Lincoln Street, said Gary Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Jones.

Firefighters found one vehicle turned upside down and another crashed into a vacant house.

Crash victims were transported from the scene to a local hospital. Jones said at this time it is unknown how many were injured and how severe the injuries were.

The area of the crash was temporarily blocked off with firefighters and EMS crews working at the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation and limited information was immediately available from public safety officials.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

