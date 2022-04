Wrong way driver dead, second motorist injured in early morning toll road crash, cops say

HAMMOND — A female driver died early Thursday morning and left another motorist in serious condition after she caused a collision while driving the wrong direction on a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. just a few miles from the Illinois state line, police said.

The female driver, who has not yet been identified, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of the toll road when the collision occurred, according to police.

The other driver, described only as male, was left in serious condition and was taken to an area hospital.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.