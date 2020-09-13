Wrong-way driver fleeing police strikes several vehicles on Indianapolis Boulevard

HAMMOND — An Illinois man fleeing police in a black Cadillac SUV struck several vehicles Sunday afternoon as he drove the wrong way on Indianapolis Boulevard near Cabela Drive in Hammond, police said.
Police said no injuries have been reported in connection with the crashes. At least four vehicles were towed from the northbound lanes of Indianapolis Boulevard after being hit by the SUV traveling southbound.
Traffic in the area, where Indianapolis Boulevard connects to Interstate 80/94, was significantly backed up until approximately 5 p.m.
The incident began around 3:30 p.m. when Crown Point police attempted to pull over the SUV at 129th Avenue and Washington Street in Crown Point, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.
Martinez said the driver of the vehicle sped away from the traffic stop to U.S. 231, where he struck a semitrailer truck before making his way to northbound Interstate 65, with Crown Point police and sheriff's officers in pursuit.
The chase headed westbound on 80/94 until the SUV exited onto southbound Indianapolis Boulevard, crossed over to the northbound lanes and eventually stopped after the SUV crashed into several other vehicles, he said.
The sheriff said his officers attempted at one point to do a rolling roadblock to halt the pursuit, to no avail. A county police vehicle was slightly damaged in the effort.
Martinez said a 30-year-old male from Dolton, Illinois, was the only person in the SUV and he was taken in custody.
"Inside the vehicle they did find magazines of AR-15 and AK-47s, and boxes of ammo rounds," Martinez said.
Martinez said the Illinois man taken into custody also has an active felony warrant in a separate case out of Hammond.
This story will be updated. Check back at nwi.com for updates for this story.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.