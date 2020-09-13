Wrong-way driver fleeing police strikes several vehicles on Indianapolis Boulevard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — An Illinois man fleeing police in a black Cadillac SUV struck several vehicles Sunday afternoon as he drove the wrong way on Indianapolis Boulevard near Cabela Drive in Hammond, police said.

Police said no injuries have been reported in connection with the crashes. At least four vehicles were towed from the northbound lanes of Indianapolis Boulevard after being hit by the SUV traveling southbound.

Traffic in the area, where Indianapolis Boulevard connects to Interstate 80/94, was significantly backed up until approximately 5 p.m.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. when Crown Point police attempted to pull over the SUV at 129th Avenue and Washington Street in Crown Point, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Martinez said the driver of the vehicle sped away from the traffic stop to U.S. 231, where he struck a semitrailer truck before making his way to northbound Interstate 65, with Crown Point police and sheriff's officers in pursuit.

The chase headed westbound on 80/94 until the SUV exited onto southbound Indianapolis Boulevard, crossed over to the northbound lanes and eventually stopped after the SUV crashed into several other vehicles, he said.