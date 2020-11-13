 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wrong-way driver nearly causing head-on crash is repeat drunken driver, Portage police say
alert urgent

Wrong-way driver nearly causing head-on crash is repeat drunken driver, Portage police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Donald Martin

Donald Martin

 Provided

PORTAGE — An alert motorist notified police of a suspected repeat drunken driver, who was seen traveling in the wrong direction on U.S. 6 nearly colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to the incident report.

When police stopped the vehicle, the driver, Donald Martin, 48, of Portage, told them, "I'm OK. Really, I am," before rolling up his car window and then staring off with a blank look on his face, according to the Portage police report.

The other motorist reportedly told police he saw Martin's Ford passenger car drive over the curbed median shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday and then begin traveling west in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 6 just west of Willowcreek Road.

Martin then turned around in a parking lot and headed eastbound on the highway, where police saw him driving without headlights on and turning north on Willowcreek Road against the red light, the report states. The other motorist was behind him with flashers on attempting to warn other drivers.

Police said Martin was having difficulty operating his car window and an officer had to reach in and open the car door to persuade him to step out.

The officer detected "uncontrollable signs of intoxication," and Martin admitted to drinking three or four beers, police said.

"I won't submit to your tests," he reportedly told the officer when attempts were made to check his sobriety. "I'm fine. Can't you just let me go home?"

A warrant was obtained to take blood samples from Martin, and he has been charged with a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, OWI endangering a person, OWI, and was cited for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, according to police and court records.

The other motorist told police Martin nearly collided head-on with another vehicle while traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 6. He said he checked on Martin when stopped in a parking lot because he was concerned Martin may be having a diabetic reaction, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Schererville's Adam Biella

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts