Wrong-way driver nearly causing head-on crash is repeat drunken driver, Portage police say

PORTAGE — An alert motorist notified police of a suspected repeat drunken driver, who was seen traveling in the wrong direction on U.S. 6 nearly colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to the incident report.
When police stopped the vehicle, the driver, Donald Martin, 48, of Portage, told them, "I'm OK. Really, I am," before rolling up his car window and then staring off with a blank look on his face, according to the Portage police report.
The other motorist reportedly told police he saw Martin's Ford passenger car drive over the curbed median shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday and then begin traveling west in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 6 just west of Willowcreek Road.
Martin then turned around in a parking lot and headed eastbound on the highway, where police saw him driving without headlights on and turning north on Willowcreek Road against the red light, the report states. The other motorist was behind him with flashers on attempting to warn other drivers.
Police said Martin was having difficulty operating his car window and an officer had to reach in and open the car door to persuade him to step out.
The officer detected "uncontrollable signs of intoxication," and Martin admitted to drinking three or four beers, police said.
"I won't submit to your tests," he reportedly told the officer when attempts were made to check his sobriety. "I'm fine. Can't you just let me go home?"
A warrant was obtained to take blood samples from Martin, and he has been charged with a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, OWI endangering a person, OWI, and was cited for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, according to police and court records.
The other motorist told police Martin nearly collided head-on with another vehicle while traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 6. He said he checked on Martin when stopped in a parking lot because he was concerned Martin may be having a diabetic reaction, police said.
