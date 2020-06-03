Wrong-way driver on I-94 causes crash, faces intoxication charge, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAPORTE — A 39-year-old Illinois man faces a driving while intoxicated charge after allegedly traveling the wrong direction along a local stretch of Interstate 94 early Wednesday and colliding with a semi-trailer truck, according to Indiana State Police.

Karl Cooks, 39, of Harvey, Illinois, was taken to the local Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital following the crash.

Police said they began receiving calls at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday about a white van traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

A crash was then reported involving the van and the semi-truck, police said. Officers found the van facing the wrong direction on the highway with severe sideswipe damage to its passenger side.

The driver of the semi-truck, who is from Canada, was not injured, police said.

When police visited Cooks at the hospital, they said he displayed signs of extreme intoxication. A blood draw was taken and results are pending.