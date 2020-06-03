You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wrong-way driver on I-94 causes crash, faces intoxication charge, police say
breaking urgent

Wrong-way driver on I-94 causes crash, faces intoxication charge, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Laporte Count crash

The van police say was driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man the wrong direction on Interstate 94 early Wednesday, which reportedly caused a crash.

 Provided

LAPORTE — A 39-year-old Illinois man faces a driving while intoxicated charge after allegedly traveling the wrong direction along a local stretch of Interstate 94 early Wednesday and colliding with a semi-trailer truck, according to Indiana State Police.

Karl Cooks, 39, of Harvey, Illinois, was taken to the local Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital following the crash.

Police said they began receiving calls at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday about a white van traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Election Day 2020: Complete Region results

A crash was then reported involving the van and the semi-truck, police said. Officers found the van facing the wrong direction on the highway with severe sideswipe damage to its passenger side.

The driver of the semi-truck, who is from Canada, was not injured, police said.

When police visited Cooks at the hospital, they said he displayed signs of extreme intoxication. A blood draw was taken and results are pending.

Cooks was taken to the LaPorte County Jail without incident.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts