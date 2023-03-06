VALPARAISO — A Porter County police officer, responding to a report of a vehicle travelling the wrong direction along a local stretch of U.S. 30 early Sunday, said the driver was coming directly at him at one point before fleeing and eventually being stopped and pulled from his vehicle at gunpoint.

The officer said after responding at 12:09 a.m. Sunday he spotted the westbound white pickup truck coming at him in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The officer turned on his emergency lights, but the driver, later identified as Joshua Smith, 37, of Valparaiso, continued in the wrong lanes, according to the incident report.

The officer said he attempted to follow the truck, but returned to the westbound lanes of the highway after seeing another vehicle headed toward them.

Smith was stopped with the help of other officers just east of Ind. 49 and had to be taken out of his vehicle after failing to cooperate at gunpoint, county police said.

Smith reportedly told police was returning home from Michigan City where he had drank five or six beers while watching Ultimate Fighting Championship competition.

"Joshua additionally admitted he had seen my emergency lights," the officer said.

After smelling alcohol on Smith and observing his slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, he was given sobriety tests, which revealed he was three times the legal limit for driving, police said.

Smith was taken into custody and faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and several misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Karson Nowacki Aaron Adelman Ryan Jackson Benjamin Newbanks Noe Valle Flores Jeremy Lee Rita Joseph Justin Brincko Connor Little Jennifer Van Voorhis Terry Doles Jessica Ochoa Kristina Wyrick Manuel Nardini Maria Mendez-Gutierrez Jennisa Dillahunty Tonya Purcell Lee Gatesman Mark Bryk Jr. Joan Vazquez Alec Schlyer Mark Gipson John Gasper Corey Moreau Tanja Izynski Dylan Byrt Darren Kyle Benjamin Seramur Patrick Hemphill Samantha Jarosak Theresa Cattani Troy Deso Cody Hamilton Narquise Housmah Logan Stahl Trent Nicholas David Isbell Jr. Beth Ramsey Vincente Vasquez