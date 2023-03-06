VALPARAISO — A Porter County police officer, responding to a report of a vehicle travelling the wrong direction along a local stretch of U.S. 30 early Sunday, said the driver was coming directly at him at one point before fleeing and eventually being stopped and pulled from his vehicle at gunpoint.
The officer said after responding at 12:09 a.m. Sunday he spotted the westbound white pickup truck coming at him in the eastbound lanes of the highway.
Riding Shotgun with the Gary Fire Department
The officer turned on his emergency lights, but the driver, later identified as Joshua Smith, 37, of Valparaiso, continued in the wrong lanes, according to the incident report.
The officer said he attempted to follow the truck, but returned to the westbound lanes of the highway after seeing another vehicle headed toward them.
Smith was stopped with the help of other officers just east of Ind. 49 and had to be taken out of his vehicle after failing to cooperate at gunpoint, county police said.
UPDATE: Death of Winfield woman ruled a homicide, coroner says
2 Illinois men each sentenced to over 90 years for killing of Portage High School student
UPDATE: Parents discovered battered, deceased Winfield woman; remembered as 'amazing' nurse
Kouts nurse practitioner found guilty of dodging federal payroll taxes
KFC is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 10-year hiatus
1 million-square-foot, 'once-in-a-lifetime building' walls erected in new business park
Passed-out motorist found with lit marijuana cigarette, Portage police say
Man found dead from gunshot wound in Munster parking lot, coroner says
Crown Point schools release redistricting maps
Lake County investigators on scene of death investigation in Winfield, sheriff says
Lake Station man charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting
Calumet City mayor taken to hospital after 4-vehicle crash
Bald eagle shot dead, Indiana officials seeking tips
Man pulls gun at Jak's Warehouse family amusement center, police say
Region driver nabbed with $10K in cocaine, pot products, cops say
Smith reportedly told police was returning home from Michigan City where he had drank five or six beers while watching Ultimate Fighting Championship competition.
"Joshua additionally admitted he had seen my emergency lights," the officer said.
After smelling alcohol on Smith and observing his slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, he was given sobriety tests, which revealed he was three times the legal limit for driving, police said.
Smith was taken into custody and faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and several misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Karson Nowacki
Arrest date: March 1, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300909
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Aaron Adelman
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300859
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ryan Jackson
Arrest date: Feb. 28, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300887
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Benjamin Newbanks
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2300931
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Noe Valle Flores
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300872
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jeremy Lee
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2300858
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Rita Joseph
Arrest date: March 3, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300947
Charges: OWI, felony
Justin Brincko
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2300868
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Connor Little
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Union Mills, IN Booking Number: 2300867
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jennifer Van Voorhis
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300857
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Terry Doles
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300917
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jessica Ochoa
Arrest date: Feb. 28, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2 300897
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kristina Wyrick
Arrest date: March 1, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Rensselaer, IN Booking Number: 2300908
Charges: Theft, felony
Manuel Nardini
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300855
Charges: Possession Legend Drug, felony
Maria Mendez-Gutierrez
Arrest date: March 3, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300946
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jennisa Dillahunty
Arrest date: Feb. 27, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2300876
Charges: OWI, felony
Tonya Purcell
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300864
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Lee Gatesman
Arrest date: March 4, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300959
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Mark Bryk Jr.
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300871
Charges: Domestic Battery, felony
Joan Vazquez
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300860
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Alec Schlyer
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300923
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Mark Gipson
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 61 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300919
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Gasper
Arrest date: Feb. 27, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: St. John, IN Booking Number: 2300880
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Corey Moreau
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300863
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tanja Izynski
Arrest date: March 1, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300907
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Dylan Byrt
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300869
Charges: OWI, felony
Darren Kyle
Arrest date: March 4, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300958
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Benjamin Seramur
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2300939
Charges: OWI causing serious bodily injury, felony
Patrick Hemphill
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number: 2300922
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Samantha Jarosak
Arrest date: March 1, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300902
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Theresa Cattani
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Burns Harbor, IN Booking Number: 2300918
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Troy Deso
Arrest date: March 3, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300954
Charges: Operating motor vehicle while being habitual traffic offender, felony
Cody Hamilton
Arrest date: Feb. 27, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300877
Charges: OWI, felony
Narquise Housmah
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2300866
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Logan Stahl
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300925
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Trent Nicholas
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300870
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Isbell Jr.
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2300861
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Beth Ramsey
Arrest date: Feb. 27, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300873
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Vincente Vasquez
Arrest date: March 3, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300941
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.