Wrong-way driver tased, arrested on drug charges after struggle, police say; man has past attempted homicide conviction

EAST CHICAGO — A man with convictions in Wisconsin for attempted first-degree homicide and armed robbery was arrested on drug charges Monday after he tried to flee from an officer who stopped him for driving the wrong way down a one-way street, police said.

Larry V. Luckett Jr., 41, of Stoughton, Wisconsin, initially stopped for an East Chicago gang and narcotics detective after the detective spotted Luckett driving north in the 4200 block of Ivy Street, a one-way for southbound traffic only.

The detective reviewed Luckett's driver's license and asked if he had insurance. Luckett admitted he did not and requested that the officer give him a ticket so he could leave, police said.

The detective noticed a jar containing suspected marijuana in the front seat and asked Luckett if there were any drugs or weapons in the car. Luckett said there were no weapons in the car, police said.

More officers arrived, and Luckett was asked to step out of the car.

Luckett placed the vehicle in gear and tried to drive away but was stopped by the detective, who entered the car and put it in neutral, police said.

Luckett stepped on the accelerator and reached for the gear shifter, but police pulled him from the car, officials said.