Wrong-way driver that nearly struck trooper in roundabout was drunk, police say
Wrong-way driver that nearly struck trooper in roundabout was drunk, police say

Hannah Gore

Hannah Gore

ANGOLA — An alleged drunken driver traveling the wrong direction in a roundabout nearly struck an Indiana State Police vehicle head-on, according to state police.

State Trooper Ben Walker was transporting an arrestee to the Steuben County Jail and was northbound on Ind. 127 shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday when he entered the downtown roundabout, according to police.

A Chevrolet HHR went through the roundabout in the wrong direction, forcing Walker to take evasive action to avoid a collision, police said.

The driver of the HHR, identified as Hannah Gore, 40, of Hillsdale, Michigan, was stopped and it was determined her blood alcohol level was well over twice the legal driving limit, police said.

She was placed into custody and faces several charges of driving while intoxicated, and infractions of operating the wrong way and no valid license, according to police.

