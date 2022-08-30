WWII grenades discovered in Cedar Lake shed

CEDAR LAKE — A Cedar Lake homeowner unexpectedly happened upon a World War II grenade buried in the ground while working in a shed Tuesday, police said.

What at first appeared to be a "military mortar" turned out to be a British World War II smoke grenade that had been rendered inert, according to police.

Officers called to the shed also located a "World War II rifle grenade that had also been rendered inert and non-functional," Cedar Lake Police Chief William Fisher said in an email.

The owner of a residence on 129th Street between Wicker Avenue and Alexander Street discovered the decades-old smoke grenade and called the cops, Fisher said.

"Police were advised by dispatch that the homeowner believed they located a possible military mortar shell," he said.

Officers spoke with the homeowner, who related that while working in a shed and "moving items around, they located an old mortar shell partially buried in the ground," Fisher said.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called in to take a look, the chief said, and after "inspecting the item ... determined that it was an old World War II British Smoke Grenade and had been rendered inert."

Further investigation led to the location of a "second device that was determined to be a World War II rifle grenade that had also been rendered inert and non-functional," Fisher said.

"The military ordinance was removed from the residence by the Porter County Bomb squad and the area was cleared," he said.