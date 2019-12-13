GRIFFITH — A five-time drunken driving offender out from behind bars on a work release program may very well return to jail, records show.
The Lake County Community Corrections filed a petition Wednesday to remove Alexis Karagias, of Schererville, from the facility's work program for recent confrontations with staff, disobeying the rules and failure to pay $275 in fees.
The program was an alternative to jail time for her latest OWI offense.
The petition comes 17 days after the Schererville woman entered the program as part of a Nov. 23 plea deal in which she pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction within 7 years, a level 6 felony.
Karagias netted her fifth drunken driving arrest overall and her second in Lake County on Sept. 29, when she tried to flee a hospital where police were seeking a blood-alcohol test, court records show.
Under the plea agreement reached Nov. 23, Karagias was sentenced to 2½ years in jail, with 15 months executed, 15 months suspended, and 42 days actually served.
The terms of the plea deal, now subject to being revoked, was letting her serve out the remainder of her time at the corrections facility.
She could leave the building only for drug/alcohol treatment and for work. She was barred from working as a bartender or driving a vehicle during that time.
Past OWI cases
Her Sept. 29 arrest is just one in a long line of infractions detailed in court records.
Karagias also was arrested for drunken driving in 2007 in Maricopa County, Arizona, according to court records. At that time, she already had a 2005 drunken driving conviction on her record.
A representative in Surprise, Arizona, city court confirmed Karagias pleaded guilty to drunken driving in April 2007 with the condition she serve one year on probation and attend counseling.
And then, in March 2010, Karagias was charged with driving under the influence in Illinois' Champaign County.
Six months later, she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 18 months on court supervision and to perform 125 hours of community service. Her license was suspended for 12 months, according to Champaign County Circuit Court records, and she completed DUI risk education as part of the guilty plea.
In 2017, Karagias was pulled over Oct. 28 by a Schererville officer for weaving side to side on U.S. 30 with her 8-year-old daughter in the car, according to court records.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter's office came under fire in that case for agreeing to dismiss four charges, including the most serious: having a minor in the car with her — in exchange for her guilty plea to a Class C misdemeanor.
The details of Karagias' past out-of-state OWI cases were brought to the attention of Carter's office in March 2018 after a Times reporter was contacted by a family member concerned that Karagias was receiving a lax prosecution from Carter's office.
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles does not track out-of-state convictions, but Carter's office has the ability to conduct a federal background check via the National Crime Information Center database.
At the time, Carter said his attorneys should not have negotiated a plea in such a manner given her OWI history.
Carter's track record
A 2015 Times investigation uncovered Carter’s office cut plea deals in nearly 60% of all drunken driving cases and the county’s top prosecutor and his office came under fire for alleged lax prosecution.
At the time, he admitted his office was pleading cases down, often to the lesser charge of reckless driving, reportedly to keep the cases moving through a crowded court docket. Carter then pledged fewer plea deals in drunken driving cases.
After the initial investigation, a Times computer-assisted review of 2016 prosecutions showed Carter was following through with his commitment to do better, with fewer plea deals being issued.
On Friday, Carter said he believes his office still has an improved track record, accepting far fewer OWI pleas than in the past.
"We're probably one of the better counties now, in terms of not pleading OWIs down," he said.