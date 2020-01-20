GARY — A Gary teen already in custody for allegedly gunning down a 16-year-old Merrillville boy last summer over a video game system is now linked to an armed robbery of a Region pizza delivery driver.
Investigators say they pieced together Garry Higgins' involvement in a June 9 pizza robbery after speaking with a Domino's Pizza store manager and Higgins' associates — and after reviewing phone data and text messages, court records show.
Higgins already was facing murder charges for allegedly luring Johnny Peluyera, 16, of Merrillville, on June 12 to the 5000 block of Maryland Street in Gary with the promise of more money than Peluyera was asking for the sale of his Xbox.
Now it's come to light that Higgins and two, possibly three, friends also lured a Domino's delivery driver to the same neighborhood in the 5000 block of Pennsylvania Street the night of June 9, just three days prior to Peluyera's slaying.
Higgins, 18, of Gary, has been charged with armed robbery, a level 3 felony, in the pizza delivery case.
When the delivery driver arrived in the area just before midnight, he said he stepped out of his car and noticed the residence to which he was delivering was "completely dark."
While walking back to his vehicle, an individual approached him and asked him how much the order was, court records allege.
"(The victim) advised as he began talking to this individual another man came from the back of the residence ... and pointed a gun at his head," court documents state.
A fourth person stood a few houses away watching the delivery driver being robbed, court records state.
The victim told police an individual wearing a white hoodie held him at gunpoint while two others rummaged through the victim's vehicle, getting away with $40 cash and the pizza order.
During the investigation into Peluyera's death, a detective assigned to the case was able to link several reported robberies in the same neighborhood to phone numbers associated with Higgins and Dezman C. Dukes, 18, of Merrillville.
Dukes told police he and Higgins met Peluyera and Peluyera's father outside a home, and Higgins shot Peluyera while trying to rob him of the Xbox, according to authorities.
Prosecutors initially charged Higgins and Dukes with two counts of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and armed robbery. A magistrate rejected the charges against Dukes for lack of probable cause, and prosecutors withdrew the charges in September, court records show.
Dukes, who police and prosecutors consider a key witness in Peluyura's homicide, was interviewed by detectives and determined to be involved in the pizza delivery robbery, too, police said.
"These robberies were connected, many sharing the same phone numbers, instructed delivery destinations and sale application used to set up the murder of Johnny Peluyera," detectives wrote.
Additionally, a store manager for Domino's told detectives he noticed numerous attempted pizza delivery robberies were occurring in the neighborhood, so he researched the originating phone calls and computer IP addresses.
"(The manager) kept notes, looking through the Domino's recorded orders and attempted orders," court records state.
The manager told authorities many of the orders linked back to Higgins' and Dukes' phone numbers, police reported.
Many of the orders were canceled because the credit card was declined or the address was an abandoned house, court records state.
In other cases, the orders were declined due to a blacklist error — an indication a stolen card was being used — or because no one called back, court records state.
When approached by authorities, Dukes allegedly tried to downplay his role at first, but a phone call recording obtained from a Domino's store manager showed it was Dukes who called the store to check on the status of the June 9 pizza order.
Court records do not indicate whether Dukes has been charged in the pizza delivery case.
The following day, Higgins allegedly bragged to another friend in a text message that he "just robbed a pizza man," court records state.
A second text stated he "just stick up a (expletive) today n I sticked up a pizza man yesterday," court records state.
On June 12, Higgins sent three separate, frantic texts to the same friend asking him to call, court records show. Higgins then allegedly sent a screenshot to the friend that shows people were having a Facebook conversation about Peluyera's homicide, according to court records.
The last set of texts were sent shortly after Peluyera's homicide, detectives said in charging documents.