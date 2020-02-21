'Y'all scared, just like your president’: Teen Trump supporters run off road, police say

Snapchat video obtained by police shows the Malibu, driven by Perry-Jones, swerve the wheels sharply "as if he saw the boys and wanted to hit them with the vehicle" while yelling 'Y'all better get home,'" court records state.

Perry-Jones and Smith allegedly yelled expletives at the two teen boys and demanded that they "pull that flag down" in the video, police said.

Perry-Jones allegedly threatened to beat the boys up for calling 911, court records state.

In the video, Perry-Jones also said that if police questioned him about it, he would just say the boys called him a racial slur.

During the encounter, Perry-Jones allegedly drove his car through several yards, chasing them.

One of the boys told detectives Smith snatched their flag while filming the video, so they chased after the car. Only after the boys threatened to call police did the couple drop the flag and intentionally run it over with their vehicle before fleeing the area, records state.

The flag sustained a few rips and tears, the boys said.

On Aug. 6, detectives received a search warrant for the Snapchat videos, and it wasn't until Nov. 7 that they received the video content from Snapchat.