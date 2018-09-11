Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MICHIGAN CITY — A 17-year-old Michigan City High School student was arrested Monday on allegations he brought a gun to school Friday, police said.

Police first learned about 9:15 p.m. Sunday of social media reference about the student having a handgun at school Friday, according to a news release.

Police immediately began in investigation. School officials were notified, and safety plans were initiated.

The school was searched Sunday night with help from a Berrien County (Michigan) Sheriff's Department, and no weapon was found inside the school or on school grounds, police said.

Witnesses were interviewed, and police and school staff remained on campus as a safety precaution as school started Monday morning.

Investigators identified a 17-year-old high school student as a suspect and conducted an interview at the Police Department with him and his parent.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody on charges of dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property, police said. 

The handgun involved in the investigation was recovered from the student's residence and is being held by police.

Police said the case is a reminder that "if you see something, say something immediately."

"School safety is paramount to everyone in the community," police said.

