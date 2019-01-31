VALPARAISO — A 13-year-old was being held at Porter County Juvenile Detention Center following a Siri interaction gone wrong.
The boy allegedly said to Siri, iPhone's voice assistant, “I am going to shoot up a school," according to a news release from the Valparaiso Police Department.
Siri then replied with a list of multiple Valparaiso schools near his location.
The boy, identified as a Chesterton Middle School student, posted a screenshot of the inquiry and response on social media, which was reported to Chesterton police by the boy's social media contacts. Chesterton police then contacted the Valparaiso Police Department, which launched an investigation into the possible threat.
Valparaiso officers determined the boy made no direct threat to a specific person, school or school system and that he had no access to weapons — ultimately stating the picture was posted on social media as a joke.
“The threat is not believed to be credible at this time; however, these types of communications are taken very seriously by the Valparaiso Police Department and our community,” police stated in a news release. “We continue to work with the Valparaiso Community Schools to ensure the safety of the students and staff.”
The boy is being detained at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged with intimidation, according to the news release. Valparaiso and Chesterton police said the incident remains under investigation, according to the news release.