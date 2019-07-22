{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — A 12-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire early Sunday after his relatives attended a wedding and were involved in a fight at a separate location, police said.

Gary police were called about 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of Garfield Street after shots were fired into a home, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A 52-year-old woman told police she had been involved in a fight earlier in the night in the 2200 block of Garfield and had just arrived at the home before gunfire began.

The gunfire started as the woman went to answer a knock at the door, police said.

The woman initially thought she also was shot, but authorities determined she was hit by flying debris.

The boy was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

