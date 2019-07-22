GARY — A 12-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire early Sunday after his relatives attended a wedding and were involved in a fight at a separate location, police said.
Gary police were called about 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of Garfield Street after shots were fired into a home, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
A 52-year-old woman told police she had been involved in a fight earlier in the night in the 2200 block of Garfield and had just arrived at the home before gunfire began.
The gunfire started as the woman went to answer a knock at the door, police said.
The woman initially thought she also was shot, but authorities determined she was hit by flying debris.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
The boy was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Amy Marie McGinnis
Brandon David Gast
Brandon Demarcus Malone
Denisea Tawama Crenshaw
Derdika Kljajic
Gabriel Mallory Wolfe
James Anthony Becker
Juan Eloy Valadez
Kyle Chandler Knowles
Leslie Lynn Spires
Michael Alen Perzanowski
Mitchell Dwayne Simmons
Sonia Ann Roman
Stephen James Muenstermann
Trinidad Eddie Cruz
William F. Parsons Jr.
Akinda Earl Shepard
Alejandro Jara
Antonio West
Audrey Cerie Harper
Cheddrick Darnell Jacob Jr.
Ebony White
Francisco Javiar Nevarez Alcantara
Gerard Benjamin Pardinek
Isaiah Cannon Watkins
Melissa Ellen Huseman-Banach
Ronald Carl Morris II
Timothy Kitka
Tommy Anthony Birch
Tyqwon Brandon Drake
Walter Ray Frye Jr.
Alexander Shaundell Lott
Alexis Michelle Lietz
Colton Edward Koszczymski
Jewlius Lavelle Jackson
Jonathan Tyler Fasano
Kenyata Dominique Williams
Marshall D. Jones
Ralph Michael Alexander
Tamara Rachel Scott
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email coming soon.