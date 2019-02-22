17-year-old brought revolver to Lowell High in book bag, police report says

LOWELL — A 17-year-old is accused of bringing a revolver into Lowell High School in a book bag, showing it to another student and placing it in his front pants pocket, according to a police report.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department documented the allegation Thursday after a security officer at the Tri-Creek School Corp. brought it to the department's attention, according to a police report.
The 17-year-old lives in the department's jurisdiction in an unincorporated area near Lowell, the report says.
The security officer told sheriff's police he became aware of the allegation Tuesday, after a fellow staff member reported being approached by a student who saw the 17-year-old with the gun at school.
Sheriff's police contacted Lowell police, who said they would be handling the investigation, the report says.
Lowell Police Chief Erik Matson said the incident was reported to his department Thursday and that is when his officers began their investigation.
In a message to parents, the school district said it became aware Thursday afternoon that a high school student may have had a handgun in school Wednesday.
The student was not in school Thursday, the district said.
"Out of an abundance of caution, local law enforcement has partnered with school administration and our safety team to investigate the allegation," the district said. "Every measure will be taken to ensure the safety of staff and students, which will include not permitting the student to be on school property during the investigation and expelling the student for at least one calendar year if the allegation is substantiated."