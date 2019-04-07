GARY - A 21-year-old Gary man is in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center after suffering multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.
Police responded at 1:30 a.m. to reports of a gunshot victim in the 3900 block of Filmore Street, according to a news release from Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Police located the 21-year-old man inside the residence. Gary Fire Dept. arrived on the scene and transported the man to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. The male was later airlifted to University of Chicago Medical Center, the release states.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Detective Kristopher Adams at 219-755-3855 Lake County Metro Homicide Unit or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.