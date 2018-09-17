GARY — A 17-year-old boy told police he was robbed of his mother's car and a cellphone Sunday at a gas station, an official said.
The boy said he was at a gas station at West 23rd Avenue and Grant Street about 8 a.m. when a man walked up and displayed a gun tucked in his waistband, Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.
The boy told police he complied with the man's orders to put his cellphone and keys down and run.
The man allegedly took off in the silver 2015 Chevrolet Captiva the boy had been driving, police said.
The suspect was described as black with dark skin, about 6 foot 1 and wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Thomas Decanter at 219-881-1231.