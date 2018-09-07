GARY — A 28-year-old man died late Thursday in a homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Don W. Turner Sr., of Gary's Miller section, was pronounced dead about 9 p.m. Thursday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, officials said.
Turner's death was ruled a homicide, but the manner remained pending further investigation.
Turner was fatally wounded at his residence in the 900 block of North Wells Street, officials said.
A coroner's release said Gary police, the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, Gary Fire Department and Lake County sheriff's Crime Scene Investigation Unit were investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide unit detectives at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
