Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Generic crime logo

GARY — A 28-year-old man died late Thursday in a homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office. 

Don W. Turner Sr., of Gary's Miller section, was pronounced dead about 9 p.m. Thursday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, officials said.

Turner's death was ruled a homicide, but the manner remained pending further investigation.

Turner was fatally wounded at his residence in the 900 block of North Wells Street, officials said.

A coroner's release said Gary police, the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, Gary Fire Department and Lake County sheriff's Crime Scene Investigation Unit were investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide unit detectives at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.