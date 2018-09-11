GARY — A 40-year-old Gary man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in the city's Midtown section, police said.
The man told police he was driving in the 1700 block of Van Buren Street when he heard gunshots and his leg felt "funny," Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The shooting was the 88th recorded so far this year in Gary, down from 108 at the same time last year.
The man was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus by private vehicle for treatment, police said.
Police were called to the hospital about 3 a.m. after the man arrived seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his thigh.
Officers were unable to locate a crime scene, Hamady said. The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Barnes at 219-881-1210 or 219-881-7300. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
