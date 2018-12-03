Try 1 month for 99¢
Crystal Dashany Jones

Crystal Dashany Jones

 Provided

GARY — A 29-year-old Glen Park woman died Sunday night after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash near Broadway and the Borman Expressway, police said.

Crystal D. Jones was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus, where she died from blunt force trauma, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police.

Gary police responded about 8 p.m. to the 2900 block of Broadway for the crash, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The crash occurred on Broadway, just south of Interstate 80/94, he said. The driver fled the scene.

The hit-and-run remained under investigation, Hamady said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about what happened is asked to call Sgt. Michael Jackson at 219-881-7300, ext. 23056, or violent crimes detectives at 219-881-1210.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.