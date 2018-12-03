GARY — A 29-year-old Glen Park woman died Sunday night after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash near Broadway and the Borman Expressway, police said.
Crystal D. Jones was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus, where she died from blunt force trauma, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police.
Gary police responded about 8 p.m. to the 2900 block of Broadway for the crash, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The crash occurred on Broadway, just south of Interstate 80/94, he said. The driver fled the scene.
The hit-and-run remained under investigation, Hamady said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about what happened is asked to call Sgt. Michael Jackson at 219-881-7300, ext. 23056, or violent crimes detectives at 219-881-1210.
