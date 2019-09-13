HAMMOND — A 17-year-old girl allegedly admitted to police she was behind the gun violence threat that put all Hammond public schools on a temporary lockdown Wednesday.
Lt. Steven Kellogg said the teen — a student at Hammond High School who remains unidentified due to her age — has been taken into custody following her confession Thursday and transported to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.
"We'd like to say thank you to all of the parents of children in our schools. You continually show patience and trust in the police department to quickly resolve these situations to keep our kids safe," Kellogg said. "This overnight apprehension of the responsible party in this crime is one more example of how cooperation between the public and the police is an absolute must."
You have free articles remaining.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.