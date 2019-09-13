{{featured_button_text}}
Hammond schools locked down

Hammond High School Principal Johnny Goodlow, center, confers with police and others Wednesday following a social media threat directed at the school.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

HAMMOND — A 17-year-old girl allegedly admitted to police she was behind the gun violence threat that put all Hammond public schools on a temporary lockdown Wednesday.

Lt. Steven Kellogg said the teen — a student at Hammond High School who remains unidentified due to her age — has been taken into custody following her confession Thursday and transported to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

"We'd like to say thank you to all of the parents of children in our schools. You continually show patience and trust in the police department to quickly resolve these situations to keep our kids safe," Kellogg said. "This overnight apprehension of the responsible party in this crime is one more example of how cooperation between the public and the police is an absolute must."

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
3

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.