GARY — A 2-year-old girl wounded in a shooting Tuesday night has died, police said.
Police took a man and a woman in for questioning after responding about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 1700 block of Polk Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
The two were inside the home, police said. It was unclear if they remained in custody Wednesday morning.
Police said the shooting occurred inside the home.
The girl initially was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in critical condition and later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
Gary police are working with the Cook County medical examiner’s office to investigate, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
Aja-Ameena Jamirah Hudson-Barnes
Ali Anwar Hindi
Angela Marie Farrar
Anthony Lee Bonner
Anthony Nunez
Antonio Villagomez
Aries Ramon Peterson
Arnold Maya Flores
Arturo Mercado
Carl Armand Adler
Carlos Paredes Gonzalez
Charles Clifford Cotiller
Chris Jerome Hatten
Christopher Anderson
Christopher Wade Brooks Sr.
Correll Ladon Dunlap
Damion E. Martin
Danny Jovon Stabler
David Leonard Wilson
David Manuel Reillo Jr.
David Michael Nava
Dawn Marie Bridgmon
Deangelo Ardell Brinson
Delise Marie Ross
Dequan L. Thompson
Diaunte Edward Adams
Dionte Lee Dortch
Donte Jerome Henderson
Dontrell Jeri Phillips
Earnest Terrell Jenkins
Emilio Valentine Salinas
Ernesto Alonso Escalera
Franklin Duane Delano Housen II
French OB Bryeric Cribbs
Gabrielle Monique George
Gartrell Lorenzo Howard
Glenn R. Peterson
Henry Harris Jr.
Ioannis K. Kouskousakis
Isaac Maldonado
James Eddie Cressler
James Hill
Jarrell T. Taylor
Jasmine Shanika Barksdale
Jason Joseph Cooke
Jeffrey Brent Bagsby Jr.
Jerril Benn Fortner II
Jonathan James Salinas
Joshua Manuel Stewart
Joshua Richard Malec
Kathleen D. Thompson
Lindsey Michelle Stockton
Lisette Marie Melendez
Luis David Ozuna
Malik Latrell Dawson
Manuel Guerrero
Mark Anthony Hudson
Mark D. Schwartz
Marlon Dandre Stringfellow
Marquise Latrell Mance
Marquita Starnice Ford
Michael Jordan Miketinas
Michael Lee Krizan
Misty Lou Shannon
Nasir Ashanti Warfield
Nathaniel Charles Reardon
Nqobile John Dhlamini
Pedro Corral
Peggy Elizabeth Oliver
Richard Timothy Lindzy
Robert Lee Gay
Robert Lee Ogle
Robert Owen Carter Jr.
Sara Elizabeth Gray
Shady Ahmed Soliman
Shawn David Lane
Shenell Dontae Moore
Stephen Lemon Russell
Steven Dwon Anderson Jr.
Teresa Regenia Hauter
Terrell Antwon Winfield
Teza Marie Thomas
Tim John Hurd
Tony Lee Burts Sr.
Tyran Alexander James
Vincent James Bertoch
Yolanda Yvette Gonzales