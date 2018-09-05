Subscribe for 33¢ / day

GARY — A 2-year-old girl wounded in a shooting Tuesday night has died, police said.

Police took a man and a woman in for questioning after responding about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 1700 block of Polk Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

The two were inside the home, police said. It was unclear if they remained in custody Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred inside the home.

The girl initially was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in critical condition and later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Gary police are working with the Cook County medical examiner’s office to investigate, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.