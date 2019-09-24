HAMMOND — Police are investigating a shooting in which an 18-year-old woman was struck in the pelvic area by a bullet early Tuesday.
Lt. Steve Kellogg said officers found the injured teen about 12:20 a.m. inside a residence in the 7200 block of Carolina Avenue. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Kellogg said witnesses told police an unknown subject shot several rounds into the home, with one hitting the 18-year-old.
"The investigation is on-going," Kellogg said. "However, police do not believe there to be any threat to the public."
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.
