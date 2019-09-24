{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Police are investigating a shooting in which an 18-year-old woman was struck in the pelvic area by a bullet early Tuesday.

Lt. Steve Kellogg said officers found the injured teen about 12:20 a.m. inside a residence in the 7200 block of Carolina Avenue. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Police investigate a shooting in Hessville

Police had a portion of the 7200 block of Carolina in Hammond covered in crime scene tape early Tuesday as investigators worked on the scene.

Kellogg said witnesses told police an unknown subject shot several rounds into the home, with one hitting the 18-year-old. 

"The investigation is on-going," Kellogg said. "However, police do not believe there to be any threat to the public." 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.