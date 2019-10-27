GARY — A 60-year-old Gary man died from gunshot wounds in a homicide late Saturday night.
Phillip Hearne was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m. following an incident in the 3500 block of Pierce Street, according to a news release from the Lake County coroner.
Eyewitnesses say Hearne appeared to have been shot while in a vehicle, which then struck a parked car before coming to a stop.
Other agencies involved at the scene included Gary Police, Gary Fire, Lake County CSI and Lake County Metro Homicide Unit.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
