EAST CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and reckless homicide after police say he gunned down a 56-year-old man during an officer-involved shooting.
Terrell K. Davis, of Gary, is accused of killing Charles H. Foard, of Elkhart, Indiana, early Sunday in the 5000 block of Northcote Avenue, where police had been dispatched for a single-vehicle accident involving Foard and Levi Williams, 61, of East Chicago.
Foard, the driver of a blue Lexis, had crashed into a light pole about 3:50 a.m. in an alley just off the roadway, damaging the front of the car. While talking with Foard and his passenger, Williams, officers said they were approached by a black Chrysler driving at a "high rate of speed."
Police said the driver of the Chrysler, Davis, then opened fire on them as he drove "directly toward them." Foard, who was standing near Officer Alejandro Campos, had been hit at least once in the chest.
Campos and Officer Sayra Jimenez-Segovia, who was also at the scene, began firing back at Davis after he crashed the Chrysler into a garage across from the initial accident site, police said. Davis soon fled southbound into the alley.
Officers later found Davis in the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue — five blocks north of the officer-involved shooting — after dispatch notified them of a male gunshot victim in that area.
Davis had been hit in the back, police said. Medics transported him to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for treatment. Davis remains in custody without bail.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Police said Foard was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where he later died.
Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said East Chicago police will handle the homicide investigation. But the Lake County Sheriff's Department is tasked with investigating the officers involved in the shooting per department policy.
"It is customary to have an outside agency investigate any police-involved shooting," Rivera said. "Our department is fully cooperating with the Lake County Sheriff Department in regards to the shooting."
Rivera said both officers, Jimenez-Segovia and Campos, have been placed on administrative leave for the duration of Lake County's investigation. Jimenez-Segovia has been with East Chicago police for two years, while Campos is a 15-year veteran of the department.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.