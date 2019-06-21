{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — A 40-year-old Griffith man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide early Friday, according to Lake County coroner.

The man, identified as Coty Porter, had been shot near West 15th Avenue and Broadway Street in Gary, the coroner said. He was pronounced dead sometime before 4 a.m.

Other agencies involved include Gary police, Lake County CSI and Gary fire. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

