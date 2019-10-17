{{featured_button_text}}
A 66-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street early Thursday in Hammond, police say.

 Provided by James Costello

HAMMOND — A 66-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street early Thursday, police say.

Lt. Steve Kellogg said the man was struck about 5:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Calumet Avenue by a 77-year-old woman heading southbound. 

The 66-year-old wasn't using a designated crosswalk area at the time of the incident, Kellogg said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Kellogg said alcohol is not believed to be a factor, and neither party faces any criminal charges or citations. 

