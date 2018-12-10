Editor's note: Due to an initial press release mistakenly sent by police, the circumstances of this homicide were incorrect in a story published last weekend. The Times regrets the error.
GARY — A 32-year-old man was shot and killed outside a gas station Friday in the city's Midtown section, police said.
Brian K. Martin, of Gary, was found lying on the ground near the gas pumps at the gas station at West 19th Avenue and Harrison Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police.
Police responded to the area about 10:30 p.m. Friday for a call of shots fired, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Police and medics with the Gary Fire Department found Martin had no signs of life. He was pronounced dead at 10:52 p.m. at the scene by coroner's investigators.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Alex Jones, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Martin's death marks the 40th homicide in Gary so far this year. The city logged a total of 48 homicides in 2017.
Airan Tramale Lee Boone
Al Monteser Yousef Hassan
Alex Olawale Ikuomola
Andre Raffaelle Vena Jr.
Anthony Lee Cruz
Anthony Luis Salinas
Antwon Cordell Dontae Butler
Ascencion Martinez
Ashley Elizabeth Pillarella
Blake James Donelson
Bobby Stephon Goings
Brian O Devitt
Brianna Nicolette Bone
Carl Eugene Evins Jr.
Celeste Gabriella Guzman
Chad Thomas Leathers
Cortney Demarcus Elkins
Courtney Valencia Watkins
Craig James Chandler Jr.
Crystal Mosby
Daniel Israel Torrence
Delanie Jones
Diamond Sharnese Keller
Dominique M Givens
Dontell Domend Toney
Downzell Paris Joseph Wilson
Durrell Lezon Brown
Dwaine D. Raine
Eric Jamal Chaney
Erik Robert Grote
Ervin Green
Gabriel Richard Pearson
Gabriel Salinas
Gregory Eugene Bullock Jr.
Ian Patrick Nagel
Ira Ladell Hibbler
Isaiah Lamont Robinson
Jacob Isaiah Trosper
Jaime Danny Hernandez
Jaime Ramos
Jamal Rodgers
Jasmine Alexandria Martin
Jeffrey John Kark
Jerome Arquest Tarver
John Brown Kinser
Josh Martin Grotberg
Kevin Lee Griffin Jr.
Kristy Lee Garcia
Kurt Edward Clinton
Kurtis Terrell Peoples
Kyle Simon Krumrie
Lanell Javion Lewis
Lewis Davis Love
Lisa Marie Rodriguez
Lucas James Miracle
Mark Edward Rafacz
Martin Lopez
Matthew David Smith
Matthew Davis Shaughnessy
Michael Eugene Collins
Millie Mae Walker
Milton Leroy Harvey Jr.
Moses Cleveland Jones
Nicholas Eric Berdine
Oscar Ramirez
Robert Eugene Bartolomucci
Ronald Ray Guy
Samer Mohammad Musa
Sanad Haikal Dahabreh
Stephan Wayne Buckingham
Steven George Bodnar
Tejay Lee Mihal
Thomas Edward Alexanderson
Tiffany Nicole Jenkins
Timothy Gerard Garcia Jr.
Tracie Lynn Hensley
Tyrrell Alan George
Victor Nathaniel David
William Boyd Arnold
William Hendricks Cousinard
Subscribe to Daily Headlines