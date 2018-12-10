Try 1 month for 99¢
Editor's note: Due to an initial press release mistakenly sent by police, the circumstances of this homicide were incorrect in a story published last weekend. The Times regrets the error.

GARY — A 32-year-old man was shot and killed outside a gas station Friday in the city's Midtown section, police said.

Brian K. Martin, of Gary, was found lying on the ground near the gas pumps at the gas station at West 19th Avenue and Harrison Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police.

Police responded to the area about 10:30 p.m. Friday for a call of shots fired, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Police and medics with the Gary Fire Department found Martin had no signs of life. He was pronounced dead at 10:52 p.m. at the scene by coroner's investigators.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Alex Jones, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Martin's death marks the 40th homicide in Gary so far this year. The city logged a total of 48 homicides in 2017.

