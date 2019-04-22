GARY — A 67-year-old man was found shot to death late Sunday in the city's Tolleston section, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Roy Graham was pronounced dead after coroner's investigators were called about 10:20 p.m. to the 1900 block of Wallace Street.
Graham's death marks the 20th homicide so far this year in Gary, police and death records show.
Darrian D. Hill, of Gary, was shot Wednesday at the gas station in the 4800 block of Broadway.
Earl J. Dantzler, 32, of Gary, was shot to death April 16 in the 6000 block of West 36th Avenue.
Anyone with information about recent Gary homicides is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.