GARY — When her sister went missing last month, Della Mahone thought the 34-year-old mother of one would resurface after a few days.
But in that time, Robyn Hogan hasn't been seen once, leaving Mahone to fear the worst.
"No matter where Robyn has gone, she always calls our mom to check in on her baby, and she hasn't," Mahone said. "I pray it doesn't get to 60 days, then Thanksgiving, Christmas, snow on the ground and all of that. ... It's just a mystery."
Hogan, a Gary native, was last seen about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 400 block of Dallas Street in Gary, according to police. She wore a purple Crown Royal jacket, black pants and a purple head wrap.
Mahone said the 34-year-old's phone was found some miles away at Clinton Street and West Sixth Avenue. It was returned to the family before being turned over to police.
Hogan is known to "frequent the midtown area, especially near 15th Avenue and Broadway," police said.
Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said detectives had exhausted all leads on Sept. 30, prompting them to seek public assistance in locating Hogan and release a statement via social media. No update on the case has been released publicly since then.
Emails to Gary police were not immediately returned Monday.
'Where's Robyn?'
On the night of her disappearance, Hogan went to Majestic Star Casino in Gary with a man she knows, Mahone said. The two had been hanging out throughout the summer.
At 1:36 a.m. Sept. 17, Mahone received a text from Hogan, saying "I'm at the boat. My ID is expired." Mahone wrote her sister back, but she never received a response.
Mahone later learned their mother was sent a text about an hour earlier, asking if she would open the door for Hogan. The 34-year-never returned home.
This prompted their mother to call the man her daughter had been with that night. He said Hogan left his place on foot after they left the casino. It was the last time he saw her.
Mahone said the family started reaching out to Hogan's friends but continued to hear nothing of her whereabouts. On Sept. 22, they decided to file a police report — nearly 40 days ago.
Mahone said officers retrieved surveillance footage from the casino that confirmed Hogan and the man were there. Hogan later exited by herself and got inside a truck, with the man following sometime after.
The last message her sister sent from her phone was to the man, Mahone said. It read, "I'm in the truck. Enjoy yourself."
Mahone said the man was questioned by officers and told to stop by the station to make an official statement, which he hasn't done yet to her knowledge.
As more weeks continue to pass, Mahone said she worries about the Police Department's ability to retrieve evidence.
"Anything could've happened in that time period," Mahone said. "I don't want it to be four years down the line and we're still wondering, 'Where's Robyn?' ... In a different city, this would be an outrage. But we have so much crime taking place and so many missing people, it's like people become immune to situations like this."
'We're waiting'
Hogan's 1-year-old son, Ray'Nate, looks at the front door whenever someone enters to see if it's his mother, Mahone said. But it never is.
Hogan named her son after her sister Raynett, who died in 2017. Mahone said while Ray'Nate isn't able to speak just yet, he understands something is wrong. He also hasn't been eating as much lately.
"He misses his mother," Mahone said. "She is loved by her family and friends. We're waiting on her return. ... If you know something, please say something."
Hogan is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 108 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She has several tattoos, including "LLP" on her left hand and "LOVE MOM" on her right arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gary police's Violent Crimes Unit at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 1-866-CRIME-GP.
